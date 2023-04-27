Jacob’s Ladder Closure

The public is advised that the lower section of Jacob’s Ladder – from ‘halfway’ wall to the bottom of the Ladder – will be closed on Monday, 1 May, and Tuesday, 2 May 2023. This closure is to allow the contractor to remove the formwork used for the tunnel repair.

Access to the Ladder from the top and ‘halfway’ will remain open but users should be mindful in preventing debris falling onto the lower section of the Ladder and the footpath/road below ‘halfway’ which will be occupied/utilised by the contractor.

Whilst these works are undertaken, the Highways Authority has also given permission for the section of the road from the Pipe Store building to the Museum, including the parking space area adjacent to the Museum, to be closed on these days from 8am to 3pm. The diversion route will be through Church Lane or Shy road and appropriate signage will be in place.

For any queries, please contact the Contractor, Mr Colin Yon, on mobile number +290 61247 or Mr Chris Bargo on +290 61248.

The public are thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

27 April 2023