Immigration Office Closures

The public are advised that with effect from today, Tuesday 28 November 2023, the Immigration Office, located at the Customs Building in Jamestown, will be closed for business on Tuesdays until mid-week flights conclude at the end of February 2024. This is to allow immigration staff to process departures and arrivals at the airport.

The Immigration Section apologises for any inconvenience this may cause and thank the public in advance for their understanding.

SHG

28 November 2023