HM Customs Closure

HM Customs will be closed to the public tomorrow, Tuesday 25 July 2023, following the rescheduled Airlink flight 4Z131. However, operations will continue as normal for the collection of merchant cargo only at the Jamestown wharf from 9am to 3.45pm. Normal business will resume to all customers on Wednesday, 26 July 2023, at 9am.

HM Customs would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. The public is thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

24 July 2023