HM Customs Cargo Operations

23 November 2023
Due to the arrival of the Maria Da Paz from Ascension Island tomorrow, Friday 24 November 2023, HM Customs will be open for cargo collection at the following times:
|DATE
|TIME
|REASON
|Friday, 24November
|1pm – 5.30pm
|Ascension cargo only
|Monday, 27November
|9am – 3pm
|Ascension cargo only
|Tuesday, 28 November
|Closed
|Airlink Flight
|Wednesday, 29November
|9am – 3pm
|All cargo
|Thursday, 30 November
|9am – 3pm
|All cargo
|Friday, 1 December
|Closed
|MV Azamara Pursuit
Delays can be expected at the wharf, however we appreciate your patience and understanding and thank you in advance for your cooperation.
SHG
