HM Customs Cargo Operations

Due to the arrival of the Maria Da Paz from Ascension Island tomorrow, Friday 24 November 2023, HM Customs will be open for cargo collection at the following times:

DATE TIME REASON Friday, 24November 1pm – 5.30pm Ascension cargo only Monday, 27November 9am – 3pm Ascension cargo only Tuesday, 28 November Closed Airlink Flight Wednesday, 29November 9am – 3pm All cargo Thursday, 30 November 9am – 3pm All cargo Friday, 1 December Closed MV Azamara Pursuit

Delays can be expected at the wharf, however we appreciate your patience and understanding and thank you in advance for your cooperation.

SHG

23 November 2023