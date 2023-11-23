St Helena Government

St Helena Government

HM Customs Cargo Operations

23 November 2023

Due to the arrival of the Maria Da Paz from Ascension Island tomorrow, Friday 24 November 2023, HM Customs will be open for cargo collection at the following times:

DATETIMEREASON
Friday, 24November1pm – 5.30pmAscension cargo only
Monday, 27November9am – 3pmAscension cargo only
Tuesday, 28 NovemberClosedAirlink Flight
Wednesday, 29November9am – 3pmAll cargo
Thursday, 30 November9am – 3pmAll cargo
Friday, 1 DecemberClosedMV Azamara Pursuit

Delays can be expected at the wharf, however we appreciate your patience and understanding and thank you in advance for your cooperation.

SHG

23 November 2023

St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: kimberley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh