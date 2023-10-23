His Excellency The Governor Departs The Island

His Excellency, Governor Nigel Phillips CBE, departed St Helena on Saturday, 21 October 2023. The Governor is taking two weeks of leave before working in the UK for the following two weeks. Whilst in the UK he will meet with officials and attend this year’s Joint Ministerial Council (JMC).

Governor Phillips is due to return to St Helena on 18 November 2023.

Greg Gibson, Head of the Governor’s Office, has been sworn in as Acting Governor until Governor Phillips’ return.

SHG

23 October 2023