Health Services Directorate trials drug for managing diabetes and obesity

International media coverage has highlighted some recently introduced drugs called GLP-1 agonists. These have shown some success in effectively managing diabetes and obesity in certain patients when combined with behavioural change as part of a programme overseen by clinical staff. These drugs are sold under a number of different brand names, such as Saxenda, Victoza, Ozempic, and Wegovy, amongst others. At present the Pharmacy stocks Victoza (liraglutide).

The Health Services Directorate is currently evaluating these drugs on 15 patients in order to assess their potential role in the management of diabetes and obesity on the Island. This evaluation is ongoing and once we have the results a decision will be made as to if and how we will use these drugs.

The Health Services Directorate will not be recruiting any further patients to the study at this present time. However, once the trial has been concluded and the effects evaluated, further information will be made available.

24 March 2023