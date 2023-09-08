Haul Road Closure

The Highways Authority has given approval for a section of the Haul Road -adjacent to the Bottom Woods CDA Development, Longwood – be closed from Tuesday, 12 September 2023, to Thursday, 14 September 2023.

This closure is to allow a service trench to be installed beneath the Haul Road, therefore the road will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.

Appropriate signage will be in place.

The public are thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

8 September 2023