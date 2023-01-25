Governor’s Deputy presents Certificates and Badges of Honour Awards

The Governor’s Deputy, Greg Gibson, hosted a ceremony at Plantation House on Tuesday, 24 January 2023, to award Certificates and Badges of Honour to Mr Eric Leo and Mr Raymond Young.

The Certificate and Badge of Honour is awarded for valuable service for meritorious conduct that is of an exceptional nature and benefit to St Helena.

Mr Eric Leo of Blue Hill was awarded the Certificate and Badge of Honour Award in recognition of long and dedicated services to the water provision sector of St Helena.

Mr Raymond Walter Young (Buffalo) of Chubb’s Spring, Upper Jamestown, was awarded the Certificate and Badge of Honour Award in recognition of voluntary support and contribution to the various activities within the community of St Helena.

L-R: Mr Eric Leo and Mr Raymond Young

Congratulations are extended to Eric and Raymond!

SHG

25 January 2023