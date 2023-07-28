Governor In Council Meeting – Tuesday, 1 August 2023

28 July 2023
A meeting of Governor in Council will take place on Tuesday, 1 August 2023, at 9am in the Council Chamber, Jamestown, to consider the following development applications:
- Proposed renovations of HM Prison Workshop for additional cells and conversion of the Pipe Store into a Rehabilitation Area
- Proposed construction of a Storage Facility near the Combined Building at St Helena Airport.
Documentation for this meeting is available on the Executive Council page of the St Helena Government website via: www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/executive-council/.
Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of the documents should contact Secretary to Executive Council, Natasha Bargo, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: natasha.bargo@sainthelena.gov.sh.
Governor in Council comprises the Governor, Nigel Phillips CBE, Chief Minister, Julie Thomas, and Ministers Christine Scipio, Martin Henry, Mark Brooks and Jeffrey Ellick. The Attorney General is a non-voting member of Governor in Council.
#StHelena #GovernorInCouncil #PlanningProposals
SHG
28 July 2023