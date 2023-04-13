13 April 2023
The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held at various locations between Friday, 14 April, and Friday, 28 April 2023.
To be eligible to receive a first, second or booster dose of the COVID-19 Bivalent vaccine you must:
- Be aged 50 years and over
- Have not received a Covid-19 vaccination within the past three months
Details of the clinics, including locations and times, are listed below:
|Date
|Time
|Location
|14 April 2023
|11am – 3pm
|Jamestown Community Centre
|17 April 2023
|9.30am – 1pm
|Levelwood Clinic
|18 April 2023
|9.30am – 1pm
|Kingshurst Community Centre
|19 April 2023
|9.30am – 2pm
|Community Care Centre (CCC)
|20 April 2023
|9.30am – 2pm
|Jamestown Community Centre
|21 April 2023
|9.30am – 2pm
|Harford Community Centre
|26 April 2023
|9.30am – 11.30am
|Sandy Community Centre
|26 April 2023
|1pm – 3pm
|Blue Hill Community Centre
|27 April 2023
|9.30am – 2pm
|Jamestown Community Centre
|28 April 2023
|9.30am – 2pm
|Community Care Centre (CCC)
You are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination card for recording purposes. If you do not bring along your card you will not receive your vaccination.
Any persons who have misplaced their yellow vaccination card are asked to please contact Grace Richards prior to attending the clinic on telephone number 25818 or via email through grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh.
Let’s continue to protect ourselves, to protect St Helena.
SHG
