The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held at various locations between Friday, 14 April, and Friday, 28 April 2023.

To be eligible to receive a first, second or booster dose of the COVID-19 Bivalent vaccine you must:

Be aged 50 years and over

Have not received a Covid-19 vaccination within the past three months

Details of the clinics, including locations and times, are listed below:

Date Time Location 14 April 2023 11am – 3pm Jamestown Community Centre 17 April 2023 9.30am – 1pm Levelwood Clinic 18 April 2023 9.30am – 1pm Kingshurst Community Centre 19 April 2023 9.30am – 2pm Community Care Centre (CCC) 20 April 2023 9.30am – 2pm Jamestown Community Centre 21 April 2023 9.30am – 2pm Harford Community Centre 26 April 2023 9.30am – 11.30am Sandy Community Centre 26 April 2023 1pm – 3pm Blue Hill Community Centre 27 April 2023 9.30am – 2pm Jamestown Community Centre 28 April 2023 9.30am – 2pm Community Care Centre (CCC)

You are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination card for recording purposes. If you do not bring along your card you will not receive your vaccination.

Any persons who have misplaced their yellow vaccination card are asked to please contact Grace Richards prior to attending the clinic on telephone number 25818 or via email through grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves, to protect St Helena.

SHG

13 April 2023