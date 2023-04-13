St Helena Government

Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics

13 April 2023

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held at various locations between Friday, 14 April, and Friday, 28 April 2023. 

To be eligible to receive a first, second or booster dose of the COVID-19 Bivalent vaccine you must:

  • Be aged 50 years and over
  • Have not received a Covid-19 vaccination within the past three months

Details of the clinics, including locations and times, are listed below:

DateTimeLocation
14 April 202311am – 3pmJamestown Community Centre
17 April 20239.30am – 1pmLevelwood Clinic
18 April 20239.30am – 1pmKingshurst Community Centre
19 April 20239.30am – 2pmCommunity Care Centre (CCC)
20 April 20239.30am – 2pmJamestown Community Centre
21 April 20239.30am – 2pmHarford Community Centre
26 April 20239.30am – 11.30amSandy Community Centre
26 April 20231pm – 3pmBlue Hill Community Centre
27 April 20239.30am – 2pmJamestown Community Centre
28 April 20239.30am – 2pmCommunity Care Centre (CCC)

You are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination card for recording purposes. If you do not bring along your card you will not receive your vaccination.

Any persons who have misplaced their yellow vaccination card are asked to please contact Grace Richards prior to attending the clinic on telephone number 25818 or via email through grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves, to protect St Helena. 

