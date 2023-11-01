Councillor Brooks departs for Overseas Conference

Councillor Gillian Brooks departed the Island on Sunday 29 October 2023 to travel to Iceland to attend the 5th annual Reykjavik Global Forum, in partnership with Women Political Leaders (WPL). The forum will be held between 13 and 14 November 2023.

The Reykjavik Global Forum convenes women leaders from all sectors to share ideas and solutions on how to further advance society towards female and male equality, and to promote and positively develop the number of women in leadership positions. This year’s theme is ‘Power Together for Leadership’.

More information on the Reykjavik Global Forum can be found online at: https://reykjavikforum.global/forum-2023/.

During the period Councillors Brooks is away from the Island, Councillor Dr Corinda Essex will cover any urgent matters for the Jamestown and Rupert’s districts.

Legislative Council

1 November 2023