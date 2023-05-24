The public are invited to note the following dates and times for Elected Member constituency meetings.

These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your District Representative and raise any issues you might have.

You are encouraged to attend the meeting in the district that you live. Constituency meetings will take place at 7:30pm as follows:

Date Venue Tuesday 6 June Sandy Bay Community Centre Wednesday 7 June Kingshurst Community Centre Thursday 8 June St Mary’s Church, Briars Monday 12 June Harford Community Centre Tuesday 13 June St Michael’s Church, Ruperts Wednesday 14 June Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Wednesday 14 June Jamestown Community Centre Thursday 15 June Blue Hill Community Centre Wednesday 21 June Levelwood Community Centre

Councillors look forward to meeting with you and hearing your views.