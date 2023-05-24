St Helena Government

Constituency Meetings

24 May 2023

The public are invited to note the following dates and times for Elected Member constituency meetings. 

These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your District Representative and raise any issues you might have.

You are encouraged to attend the meeting in the district that you live.     Constituency meetings will take place at 7:30pm as follows:

DateVenue
Tuesday 6 JuneSandy Bay Community Centre
Wednesday 7 JuneKingshurst Community Centre
Thursday 8 JuneSt Mary’s Church, Briars
Monday 12 JuneHarford Community Centre
Tuesday 13 JuneSt Michael’s Church, Ruperts
Wednesday 14 JuneHalf Tree Hollow Community Centre
Wednesday 14 JuneJamestown Community Centre
Thursday 15 JuneBlue Hill Community Centre 
Wednesday 21 JuneLevelwood  Community Centre 

Councillors look forward to meeting with you and hearing your views.

