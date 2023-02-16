Communal Recycling Hubs to be introduced

Waste Management Services (WMS) would like to advise the public that in the coming weeks, communal recycling hubs will be trailled within the Half Tree Hollow, St Pauls and Sandy Bay districts. These recycling hubs will be located at:

Nr Leon Plato’s residence, Half Tree Hollow

Andys Shop, Half Tree Hollow

Solomons Supermarket, Half Tree Hollow

New Ground Point, St Pauls

Cleughs Plain, St Pauls

Kingshurst Community Centre, St Pauls

Bagley’s Point, Sandy Bay

These recycling hubs will consist of separate wheelie bins colour coded for different types of recycling. The different coloured bins will be labelled, but are:

Red Wheelie Bin – Glass

Grey Wheelie Bin – Plastics

Blue Wheelie Bin – Cans and Tins (Aluminium)

These will be monitored and collected by a dedicated vehicle and transported to Horse Point Landfill Site. Once there, they will be sorted into the relevant waste stream and recycled. Recycling will consist of baling and local use, or baling and exportation to South Africa.

The overall goal is to reduce the amount of waste which is landfilled. Implementing this new service will achieve a key objective in SHG’s Vision and Strategy 2023-2025, further delivering on the ‘Altogether Greener’ strategic priority.

A further press release will be issued once all of the hubs have been established, but if you would like any more information in the meantime then please contact Environmental Officer Risk Management, Terri Clingham, by tel: 24724 or by email: terri.clingham@sainthelena.gov.sh.

16 February 2023