Call For Nominations For Uk State (2024 Birthday Honours) And St Helena Government Awards

Nominations are now being invited for the following awards:

UK STATE AWARDS

Honours are awarded on merit for exceptional achievement or for any service carried out over and above what normally is expected. This can include making a difference to the community or in a specific field of work, innovation and entrepreneurship, improving life for people less able to help themselves and displaying moral courage. Where possible, nominations should place emphasis on voluntary services and the service must be recent. Nominees must not be made aware they are being put forward for an award.

To find out more about the different types of Honours Awards please visit: www.gov.uk/honours.

CERTIFICATE AND BADGE OF HONOUR

This award is presented to public servants on behalf of St Helena Government for loyal and valuable service worthy of recognition or, in the case of other persons, for their loyal and meritorious conduct that has provided exceptional benefit to the people of St Helena. Nominees should be residents of St Helena, either being born on the Island or have been residing on St Helena for not less than ten years prior to the date of the award.

ACT OF BRAVERY AWARD

This award is presented to individuals who have shown a clear display of moral courage and bravery in adverse situations.

THE BADGE OF ST HELENA

This award is available to both St Helenians and non-St Helenians. It is off a higher status than the Certificate and Badge of Honour. The Badge of St Helena recognises exceptional service provided by individuals or organisations who make significant contribution to St Helena’s development or by supporting and/or enhancing social, cultural, economic, environmental improvement or the understanding of St Helena internationally.

FREEDOM OF THE CITY OF JAMESTOWN

This award is symbolic in nature and is the highest-level of local government award that can be conferred. It is awarded to both St Helenians and non-St Helenians whose achievements are significantly admirable and highly worthy of distinctive recognition. Those who receive this award will have made an outstanding contribution that is of huge national impact to St Helena and its citizens and will have served the best interests of the Island.

Nomination forms for all of the above awards are available from Central Support Service at the Castle, Jamestown, or can be requested via email: linda.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Completed forms should be returned to the Castle in a sealed envelope marked ‘Confidential’, addressed to ‘The Secretary, Honours and Awards Committee’, by Tuesday, 31 October 2023.

SHG

3 October 2023