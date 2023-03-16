Bishops Bridge Refurbishment Practical Completion

16 March 2023
SHG is pleased to announce that the refurbishment of Bishops Bridge is now complete following works undertaken by Ambledale Workshop Ltd. Therefore, the road via Knollcombes, from the Junction near White Gate to the junction at Francis Plain Road and ‘W’ Road, will be reopened to all road users with effect from 3pm on Friday 17 March 2023.
This project was funded under the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) Micro Projects, and refurbishment works included:
- replacing edge beams supporting the bridge deck
- renewing an abutment
- renewing surface drainage and resurfacing bridge deck
- renewing pilasters and safety rails
The public are thanked for their understanding during these works and thanks are also extended to Ambledale Workshop Ltd for a job well done.
