Bishops Bridge Refurbishment Practical Completion

SHG is pleased to announce that the refurbishment of Bishops Bridge is now complete following works undertaken by Ambledale Workshop Ltd. Therefore, the road via Knollcombes, from the Junction near White Gate to the junction at Francis Plain Road and ‘W’ Road, will be reopened to all road users with effect from 3pm on Friday 17 March 2023.

This project was funded under the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) Micro Projects, and refurbishment works included:

replacing edge beams supporting the bridge deck

renewing an abutment

renewing surface drainage and resurfacing bridge deck

renewing pilasters and safety rails

The public are thanked for their understanding during these works and thanks are also extended to Ambledale Workshop Ltd for a job well done.

#StHelena #BishopsBridge #EDIP

SHG

16 March 2023