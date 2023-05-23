Arrival Of The Maria Da Paz And Mt Sarah

The cargo ship, the MV Maria Da Paz, is scheduled to arrive at St Helena on Friday 26 May 2023 and will dock alongside Rupert’s Jetty.

Due to cargo operations the Jamestown Wharf and the whole of Lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from Friday 26 May 2023 until Sunday 28 May 2023. Access to these areas will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

Boat owners and operators are advised that mooring on the ‘span’ mooring rope near the landing steps at the Jamestown Wharf is prohibited for the duration of cargo operations.

The MT Sarah is due to arrive on Sunday 28 May 2023, and fuel discharging will then take place over the following two to three days. Therefore Rupert’s Jetty, including the beach area, will be closed to the public during this operation.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.