Arrival of the Maria Da Paz

The Maria Da Paz is scheduled to arrive at St Helena at 6pm this evening, Friday 20 October 2023, and will dock alongside Rupert’s Jetty at 6.30am tomorrow, Saturday 21 October 2023. Following this cargo operations should commence.

The public are therefore advised that the Jamestown Wharf and the whole of lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from 6am on Saturday 21 October, until cargo operations have completed. These areas will be strictly prohibited and access will be limited to only those who have made prior arrangements and have been given authorisation by Port Control.

Boat owners and operators are advised that mooring on the ‘span’ mooring rope near the landing steps at the Jamestown Wharf is prohibited for the duration of cargo operations.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.

SHG

20 October 2023