Appeal To Return Wheelchairs

The Occupational Therapy Service is appealing for any wheelchairs currently on loan to be returned if they are not being used. This applies to any wheelchairs loaned out for either at home or in residential care.

The Occupational Therapy Service has very few wheelchairs at the moment and are struggling to be able to provide them to people in need.

Wheelchairs should only be issued to people that need to constantly use them to be able to get around safely. Ensuring that the people that need a wheelchair can access and use one as quickly as possible prevents falls and injuries, and significantly improves their quality of life.

If you have a wheelchair that is not being used, or you are only using it occasionally, such as when you go into town for example, please return it.

If you need to loan a wheelchair for a short time, such as following an operation or for a visiting relative or friend with mobility issues, then please contact the Occupational Therapy Service. A short term loan wheelchair can then be provided. Please ensure that the wheelchair is returned when it is no longer required so that it can be available for when someone else really needs it.

Wheelchairs can also be loaned for short term use in and around Jamestown. This is free of charge, and can be obtained from the Tourist Information Centre / Arts and Crafts in the Canister, Jamestown.

Please return wheelchairs directly to the Occupational Therapy Service at St Johns Villa in Jamestown, or to the Hospital reception desk. Please let the receptionist know that you are leaving the wheelchair for the Occupational Therapy Service.

If you are unable to return the wheelchair in person, please get in touch with the Occupational Therapy Service by telephone through 22500 (extension 2055). We will then arrange to collect the chair from you.

If you require further information, please contact Adele, Carolyn or Nina at the Occupational Therapy Service by telephone on 22500 (extension 2055) or via email through: adele.mcmichael@sainthelena.gov.sh.

SHG

21 December 2023