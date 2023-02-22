Annual Peaks National Park Survey Launched

The annual Peaks National Park survey has now been launched for 2023.

The Peaks National Park is one of St Helena’s most prominent National Conservation Areas. It includes Diana’s Peak, Mount Actaeon and Cuckolds, as well as sites such as the George Benjamin Arboretum, High Peak and the Depot.

The Park is a valuable natural asset for locals and visitors, and contains the globally significant and highly threatened cloud forest habitat that is vital to St Helena for biodiversity, water security and sustainable development.

Everyone is encouraged to complete this year’s visitor survey. Your feedback will assist in the management of the park and can help protect this globally significant habitat for water, wildlife and people in St Helena.

The survey can be found online at: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/V668DWZ.

The St Helena Cloud Forest Project is an exciting, highly collaborative project working to up-scale cloud forest restoration within the Peaks National Park for biodiversity, water security and socio-economic benefits on the Island. For more information on the project, please visit the St Helena Cloud Forest Project page on the St Helena Tourism website via: https://www.sthelenatourism.com/st-helenas-cloud-forest-project/.

