Ambledale Workshop Ltd awarded contract to refurbish Wharf Landing Steps

Following an open procurement exercise conducted in February 2023, Ambledale Workshop Ltd has been awarded the contract to refurbish the Main Wharf Landing Steps. These works will address the health and safety aspect of the steps.

The total value of this contract is £18,911.83 (Eighteen thousand, nine hundred and eleven pounds and eighty three pence).

This project is being funded under the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) Micro Projects.

Works will commence from tomorrow, Tuesday, 14 March 2023, and are programmed to be completed by 31 March 2023.

Restricted access will still be granted to the Lower Landing Steps, but members of the public should be vigilant when approaching and entering this area and adhere to the signage in place, as works will be ongoing.

The public will be kept informed of progress and are thanked for their understanding during this time.

13 March 2023