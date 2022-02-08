R2 Side Path Road Update

The Rehabilitation of Side Path Road Project continues to progress.

To date, four Contracts have been awarded on Side Path Road.

Contract 1 and Contract 2 which were the Hillside excavation and Excavation of the existing road base were awarded to Isaacs Contractors and both contracts were successfully completed last year.

Contract 3 which is the Installation of a new stormwater system and the Construction of a new road base was awarded in December 2021 to Isaacs Contractors and Contract 4, which will be the new surfacing of the road, was awarded in January 2022 also to Isaacs Contractors.

Contract 3 is currently in progress with 90% of the stormwater pipes installed. The Contractor is currently constructing the manholes and slipper drains which is at 10% completion. Overall progress on Contract 3 is at 50% completion.

The sub-base for the new road base has been prepared and ready to receive the road base materials which is undergoing final testing and approvals and the placement of the materials will commence this week.

The stormwater system and the road base will be constructed in parallel which is programmed to be completed in March 2022. The Contractor will commence Contract 4 soon after which will see the main rehabilitation works completed by the end of April 2022.

It should be noted that the planned completion date is reliant on good weather conditions.

The public is reminded that the no-parking arrangements near the General Hospital are still in place and drivers are asked to respect the no-parking arrangements to help ensure that essential access points, particularly for emergency vehicles, are kept clear at all times.

Drivers are also reminded to park sensibly between the General Hospital and New Bridge Pond, to allow the free flow of traffic.

Site Supervisor, Chris Williams, is on-site and can be contacted on tel: 67424 if members of the public have any immediate queries in relation to the Side Path Road Project.

#StHelena #EDIP #SidePathRoad #R2

SHG

8 February 2022