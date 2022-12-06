Public Talk on RRS Discovery Scientific Expedition

The Environment, Natural Resources and Planning Portfolio’s Marine Section, together with scientists from on board the RRS Discovery, will be hosting a public talk at The Museum, Jamestown from 7:00pm on Thursday 8December.

The talk will discuss the purpose of the Blue Belt Programme expedition, research that was undertaken on board during the St Helena leg and what is hoped the results and outcomes of this research will be.

The talk will be led by expedition leader, Dr Paul Whomersley, a lead scientist from CEFAS (Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science).

#DY159 #BlueBelt #RRSDiscovery #smallislandBIGFUTURE

SHG

6 November 2022