Public Library Service Trial of Opening Hours

The Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio conducted a survey in April 2022 to review the opening hours of the Public Library Service.

Taking into consideration the feedback received from the survey, the Public Library Service will alter their opening hours on a trial basis with effect from Monday, 1 August, and until Saturday, 1 October 2022.

The Public Library Services’ revised opening hours for this trial period will be as follows:

Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays 9.30am – 1.30pm

2pm – 5pm Wednesdays 9.30am – 1.30pm Fridays 9.30am – 1.30pm 2pm – 6pm Saturdays 10am – 1pm

The Public Library Service appreciate any feedback you may have during this trial period and look forward to your continued support.

If you have any queries, please contact the Public Library Service on tel: 22580 or via email: Publiclibrary@helanta.co.sh.

SHG

20 July 2022