St Helena Government

St Helena Government

Public Library Service Trial of Opening Hours

20 July 2022

The Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio conducted a survey in April 2022 to review the opening hours of the Public Library Service.

Taking into consideration the feedback received from the survey, the Public Library Service will alter their opening hours on a trial basis with effect from Monday, 1 August, and until Saturday, 1 October 2022. 

The Public Library Services’ revised opening hours for this trial period will be as follows: 

Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays              9.30am – 1.30pm                                                       
2pm – 5pm
Wednesdays                                         9.30am – 1.30pm                                     
Fridays                                        9.30am – 1.30pm                                                              2pm – 6pm
Saturdays                                                10am – 1pm                                                           

The Public Library Service appreciate any feedback you may have during this trial period and look forward to your continued support.

If you have any queries, please contact the Public Library Service on tel: 22580 or via email: Publiclibrary@helanta.co.sh.

SHG
20 July 2022

St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: kimberley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh