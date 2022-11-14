Notice for Port Control Crane Lifts

The following is a public announcement from Port Control:

The public is advised that as from 28November 2022 until 2 January 2023, ALL persons requesting boat lifts must provide at least 72 hours notice. This is due to due to staff leave over the festive period.

All requests must be made through the Port Control office either in person or on Tel: 22750. Please note that no request will be accepted via the Government garage.

Due to cargo operations and limited space available at the Wharf during this period, all requests must be authorised by either the Harbourmaster or Deputy Harbourmaster on Tel: 22750.

Each boat lift must be paid for in advance. Lifting will not take place unless you are in the possession of a valid receipt, which will be issued to you at the time of payment.

Port control would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the public for their understanding.

SHG

