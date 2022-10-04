MMP Public Meeting

St Helena’s Marine Protected Area (MPA) was established in 2016. A revised Marine Management Plan (MMP) has been drafted. This document provides guidance for managers and users of the marine environment.

The revised MMP draft plan outlines the measures required to protect and conserve the biodiversity of our marine environment for everyone to enjoy it sustainably; covering all uses and threats.

Keeping the waters of St Helena healthy and productive into the future is important.

The Marine Section of the Environment Natural Resources and Planning Portfolio will be presenting the revised draft MMP at a public meeting this coming Wednesday, 5 October at the Mule Yard, starting from 6pm.

Please come and have your say, your feedback is important.

SHG

4 October 2022

http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh