Lifting of Covid-19 requirements within Health & Social Care Portfolio

The Health & Social Care Portfolio would like to inform the public that with immediate effect COVID-19 procedures previously in place within the Social Care facilities (the Community Care Complex, Ebony View, Cape Villa and Deason’s) will no longer be required.

All procedures will be kept under review in case there should be a need to reinstate them again in the future, such as if there is an observed and significant increase in COVID-19 cases on-Island.

This means that the following protocols should now be observed.

Social Care Facilities:

Testing for staff and visitors to the social care facilities (Community Care Complex, Deason’s, Cape Villa and Ebony View) will no longer be required.

Visitors are advised that if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 they should consider self-testing prior to arriving to the care facilities. Alternatively, testing facilities will be available at the care setting.

Face masks will not be a requirement at any of the facilities until further notice. However, it is an individual’s choice if they would like to continue to wear face masks.

The public are reminded of the following COVID-19 services available from the Health & Social Care Portfolio that will continue until further notice.

COVID-19 Helpline:

The COVID-19 Helpline will be available via tel: 25888 between 8am and 4pm on weekdays only.

Persons who test positive are asked to call in their result via the COVID-19 Helpline in order for their health record to be updated.

Testing:

COVID-19 tests for self-testing can be collected from Reception at the General Hospital

Testing for the general public is currently still available at the Bradleys Facility by prior arrangement, via the COVID-19 Helpline on tel: 25888

Vaccination Programme:

The COVID-19 vaccination programme will resume in March 2023 when further vaccinations will be offered to the public.

The Health Service is currently offering flu vaccinations to persons who would like to receive this. To arrange a flu vaccination, please get in touch via tel: 22500 to register your name.

The public are advised to continue to practise good hand and respiratory hygiene during their daily routines. Globally it has been recognised that even with the continuous development of vaccination programmes, COVID-19 has not yet been completely eradicated and will therefore continue to circulate for years to come.

#StHelena #COVID-19 #LivingWithCOVID

SHG

27 October 2022