Information for visitors  to the General Hospital

The Health Services Directorate would like to remind members of the public of the following:

Visiting hours at the General Hospital has been reduced to the following times: 2pm to 5pm and 6.30pm to 8pm each day.

Visitors will be restricted to only two visitors each day. Different visitors will be permitted on subsequent days.

Persons visiting patients at the General Hospital are asked to please arrive at the testing clinic, situated on the front verandah of the Hospital, approximately 30-45 minutes prior to their visiting time.

This is to ensure that staff have sufficient time to conduct COVID-19 testing. Testing will take place between 8am and 6pm each day.

If a person visits more than once in a day and has provided a negative test result, then they will not be required to be retested for that day.

Visitors are currently restricted to persons aged 16+ years only.

Visitors should bring a mask with them, as masks are required to be worn within the General Hospital during visits.

SHG

30 August 2022