Immigration Office Relocated

The following is a Public Announcement from the Immigration section of the Safety Security and Home Affairs Portfolio:

The Immigration section would like to advise the public that they have now relocated to the lower floor of the Customs Building at the Wharf, Jamestown. Access to the building and offices can be made via the Bridge walkway.

For all Passport or Immigration related queries you can contact Immigration Officers via tel 25987 or 25988.

The Senior Immigration Officer can be contacted via tel 22236.

The Immigration section would like to thank the public for their understanding during the relocation closure and looks forward to receiving customers at the new location.

SHG

7 June 2022