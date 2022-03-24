Half Tree Hollow Clinic Reopening Tomorrow

The public is advised that the Half Tree Hollow (HTH) Clinic will reopen as normal from tomorrow, Friday 25 March 2022.

Persons who have booked Outpatient appointments at the HTH Clinic will be contacted by the Appointments Clerk.

The weekly dispensary bus service will resume at the HTH Clinic as normal and nurse-led clinics will commence fortnightly from Tuesday, 29 March 2022.

To enquire about other services please contact the community nurses via tel: 23563.

