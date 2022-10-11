St Helena Government

Flu Vaccination Clinics, Reminder

11 October 2022

The Health Services Directorate would like to remind the public that there will be Flu Vaccination clinics, held tomorrow Wednesday, 12, October 2022

The clinics are for any persons aged 18 + years who would like to receive a Flu Vaccination. 

Please see table below for times and venues of clinics available. 

DateVenueTime
Wednesday, 12 October                  Harford, Community Centre  
Levelwood, Community Centre		10am  – 12 noon  
1pm – 3pm
 

The clinics will operate on a walk in basis therefore there is no need to call for an appointment prior to the day of the clinic.  

