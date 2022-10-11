Flu Vaccination Clinics, Reminder

The Health Services Directorate would like to remind the public that there will be Flu Vaccination clinics, held tomorrow Wednesday, 12, October 2022.

The clinics are for any persons aged 18 + years who would like to receive a Flu Vaccination.

Please see table below for times and venues of clinics available.

Date Venue Time Wednesday, 12 October Harford, Community Centre

Levelwood, Community Centre 10am – 12 noon

1pm – 3pm

The clinics will operate on a walk in basis therefore there is no need to call for an appointment prior to the day of the clinic.

SHG

11 October 2022

http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh