Festival of Lights Road and Car Park Closures

The Highways Authority have given approval for the car parks on the Grand Parade and in front of the Court House to be closed from 4pm on Tuesday 20th December to accommodate Pilling Primary Schools’ Festival of Lights that evening.

The organisers of the event would therefore appreciate if all vehicle owners can kindly remove their vehicles off the parking lots at this time. This will allow the necessary arrangements to be made for the event. Vehicles may still access the seaside and wharf via the Grand Parade before the procession begins.

In addition, to accommodate the Festival of Lights starting from the General Hospital at 7.30pm, Constitution Road will be closed to the general public from 6pm to 7.45pm, whilst remaining open to residents and emergencies services only.

Vehicle owners are asked to remove their vehicles from the cark parks in front of the Hospital by no later than 6pm. During this time, the Maldivia Car Park may be used for visitors to the General Hospital.

During the time the parade is passing through the streets, vehicle owners are asked to utilise alternative routes and to adhere to any signage in place. Marshals will be on hand to assist with any emergencies.

Since this is a school event, no alcohol is permitted to be consumed by anyone that is taking part in the parade. People travelling on the backs of vans/trucks are asked to do so with safety, and to remain seated whilst traveling along Ladder Hill/Side Path Roads. All floats must be no higher than 4m.

There will be a Fireworks display from the top of Ladder Hill to conclude the evening’s event. Pet owners are asked to consider their pets safety during this time.

We thank everybody in advance for their support and look forward to you all joining us for The Festival of Lights.

SHG

16 December 2022

www.sainthelena.gov.sh