Dispensary Bus Service Cancellation

The Health Services Directorate would like to advise the public that the Dispensary Bus service will be cancelled this week due to staff illness. It is anticipated that the Dispensary Bus service will operate as normal from Monday, 26 September 2022.

If you require your medication in the meantime, please arrange collection from the Pharmacy in Jamestown on tel: 25867 or via email: pharmacy.prescriptions@shg.gov.sh. Otherwise medication will be distributed on the next Dispensary Bus service.

SHG

20 September 2022