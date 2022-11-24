Constitution Hill Road Closure

The Highways Authority has given approval for Constitution Hill Road to be closed on Tuesday 29and Wednesday 302022, between 9.30am and 12.30pm. This closure is to enable the Roads Section to carry out general maintenance works.

During this closure, only emergency services will be granted access. Residents within the affected area will also be granted access, but are advised that delays can be expected. Appropriate signage and marshals will be in place.

The public is thanked in advance for their patience and cooperation.

SHG

24 November 2022

