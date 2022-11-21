Arrival of the MV Helena

The MV Helena arrived at James Bay, St Helena on Saturday 19November 2022 where she went into anchor. On Monday 21 November she will come alongside the Jetty at Ruperts and cargo operations will commence.

The public is therefore advised that the Jamestown Wharf and the whole of lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from Monday 21 November until all cargo operations have been completed. Access to these areas will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control during these times.

Boat owners and operators are advised that mooring on the ‘span’ mooring rope near the landing steps at the Jamestown Wharf is prohibited for the duration of cargo operations.

The public is thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.

SHG

21November 2022