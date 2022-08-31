What to do if you test positive for COVID-19

The Health Services Directorate would like to remind the public of the following, should they test positive for COVID-19.

If you have tested positive for COVID-19 you should:

isolate at home for five days

Avoid contact with others

Get plenty of rest and drink lots of fluids

If needed, take paracetamol as per instructions

If persons who live with you have no symptoms, they do not need to isolate. If they develop symptoms of COVID-19 they should call the COVID-19 Helpline on tel: 25888

The Health Services Directorate will not be testing children under the age of five years.

Persons who have had a COVID-19 test done independently are reminded that if a positive test result is received, to please report this to the Health Services via the COVID-19 Helpline so the Health Services can track and analyse the rate of infection.

31 August 2022