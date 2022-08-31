What to do if you test positive for COVID-19

31 August 2022
The Health Services Directorate would like to remind the public of the following, should they test positive for COVID-19.
If you have tested positive for COVID-19 you should:
- isolate at home for five days
- Avoid contact with others
- Get plenty of rest and drink lots of fluids
- If needed, take paracetamol as per instructions
- If persons who live with you have no symptoms, they do not need to isolate. If they develop symptoms of COVID-19 they should call the COVID-19 Helpline on tel: 25888
- Once the five days are completed, you can leave home or return to work as normal. You do not need a second COVID-19 test before leaving home
- If your symptoms worsen or you feel seriously unwell you should call the COVID -19 Helpline on tel: 25888.
The Health Services Directorate will not be testing children under the age of five years.
Persons who have had a COVID-19 test done independently are reminded that if a positive test result is received, to please report this to the Health Services via the COVID-19 Helpline so the Health Services can track and analyse the rate of infection.
SHG
31 August 2022