St Helena Government

St Helena Government

What to do if you test positive for COVID-19

31 August 2022

The Health Services Directorate would like to remind the public of the following, should they test positive for COVID-19. 

If you have tested positive for COVID-19 you should:

  • isolate at home for five days
  • Avoid contact with others
  • Get plenty of rest and drink lots of fluids 
  • If needed, take paracetamol as per instructions
  • If persons who live with you have no symptoms, they do not need to isolate. If they develop symptoms of COVID-19 they should call the COVID-19 Helpline on tel: 25888
  • Once the five days are completed, you can leave home or return to work as normal. You do not need a second COVID-19 test before leaving home
  • If your symptoms worsen or you feel seriously unwell you should call the COVID -19 Helpline on tel: 25888. 

The Health Services Directorate will not be testing children under the age of five years.

Persons who have had a COVID-19 test done independently are reminded that if a positive test result is received, to please report this to the Health Services via the COVID-19 Helpline so the Health Services can track and analyse the rate of infection. 

SHG

31 August 2022

St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: kimberley.peters@sainthelena.gov.sh