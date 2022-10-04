Visit of the UKHSA team for Joint Strategic Needs Strategic Assessment

The Health & Social Care Portfolio would like to inform the public that a team from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) will be arriving on-Island on Saturday, 8 October 2022. The team will deliver the analysis of St Helena’s Joint Strategic Needs Assessment (JSNA) for Health.

The COVID-19 Pandemic affected societies globally and impacted St Helena as the Island faced increased isolation due to global and local travel restrictions. This resulted in St Helena Government (SHG) needing to reassign what were already limited resources to deliver the Islands COVID-19 response. Before the pandemic, the Strategic Framework for Health Promotion identified obesity and smoking as key targets to improve health.

In 2022, it is important to know what factors are now affecting how long and how well people live in St Helena, in order to prioritise what can be done to help the population live healthier.

St Helena’s Joint Strategic Needs Assessment was conducted by the UKHSA in conjunction with a local working group from SHG. The UKHSA team will now present their findings from the evidence provided through the JSNA and make priority recommendations for action.

With the representatives from the working group there will be a series of interactive community workshops across the Island during the UKHSA teams visit, these will be held to communicate the findings and establish feedback from a much wider audience.

Using this feedback, the Health & Social Care Portfolio aims to work with the community through education and improvement of existing services to help St Helena’s community become and live healthier.

Information regarding the community workshops will be issued shortly.

SHG

4 October 2022