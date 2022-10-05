Tracey Bowers achieves Bachelor of Science (Hons) Degree in Nursing Studies

Senior Staff Nurse, Tracey Bowers, has achieved a Bachelor of Science (Hons) Degree in Nursing Studies following two years of online study.

The course consisted of four modules – evidence base practice, minor injuries, critically ill patients, and contemporary approach to diabetes.

Tracey commented:

“All the hard work, tears and stress has paid off. Thanks to my family and colleagues for their patience and support throughout. Now I have gained this academic knowledge and skill, I can apply this within my practice.”

Portfolio Director of the Health & Social Care Portfolio, Tracy Poole-Nandy, added:

“We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Tracey in achieving a degree level qualification in her chosen field of practice. Tracey has clearly worked extremely hard to achieve this level of qualification alongside work and family commitments.”

5 October 2022