St Helena receives Donation of an Ambulance

The St Helena Ambulance Service of the Health Services Directorate recently received a generous donation of a Mercedes ambulance from the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST), NHS Trust, and the DLL Group. The EEAST donated the ambulance to St Helena after they learnt that Senior Paramedic, Michael Gaga-Hale, was taking a career break to work for SHG to develop the Ambulance Service. The ambulance arrived on-Island on the last visit of the MV Helena in September 2022.

With two Senior Paramedics recently employed within the Health Services, the Ambulance Service on-Island has made developments to improve pre-hospital care for the community of St Helena. The additional ambulance now increases the services capacity to respond to patients in the community, provide medical evacuation provision and provide first aid cover at large public events.

Health Services Director, Dr Derek Burke, commented:

“The donation of this front line ambulance will enhance our ability to respond appropriately to emergency calls. We thank the East of England Ambulance Service, the NHS Trust, and the DLL Group for their generosity.”

Senior Paramedic, Michael Gaga-Hale, concluded:

“We are very grateful for the donation of the ambulance from EEAST, the NHS Trust, and the DLL Group. It’s like a little piece of home has arrived on St Helena, as this is the design of ambulance I trained with when working for EEAST. The ambulance is spacious, allowing a larger team of healthcare professionals to work inside when needed. The public are welcome to take a look around the ambulance the next time we are providing public event cover.”

SHG

14 October 2022