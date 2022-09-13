Registering Land or Properties with the Sustainable Development Team

Real Estate Agents and private property landlords/owners are invited to register their vacant commercial/residential property or land with St Helena Government’s Sustainable Development team.

This will allow the Sustainable Development team to put you in contact with businesses looking to rent or buy commercial space.

The Sustainable Development team receives a significant number of requests for commercial property space which they have regularly turned away due to limited property options.

If you have the mandate to rent, lease, or sell any commercial, residential property or land, please contact Investment Co-ordinator, Melissa Fowler, via email: melissa.fowler@sainthelena.gov.sh or alternatively call: 22470 ext 209. Melissa will be happy to take you through the process for registering.

SHG

13 September 2022