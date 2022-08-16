COVID-19 within the community

The Health Services Directorate would like to advise that a case of COVID-19 has been identified within the community during the past 24 hours.

A person tested positive after developing symptoms and booking a test via the COVID helpline. The individual is experiencing mild symptoms and has been advised by Health staff to isolate at home for five days.

The occurrence of community spread has been expected since the lifting of quarantine on Monday, 8 August 2022. The Health Services Directorate has provided public guidance and advice regarding precautionary measures and what to do if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Appropriate plans and procedures are now in place for the continuance of community spread.

You are advised to follow guidance and to continue practicing the precautionary measures. Being vaccinated is one of the best preventative measures that can be taken. The continuous vaccination programme has to date resulted in approximately 99% of St Helena’s population having received at least two doses of the vaccine. Hand sanitizing and mask wearing may help to slow the spread of the virus.

The COVID-19 Helpline is now in operation; you should call this helpline if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, in order to arrange a COVID test, if required.

The main symptoms of COVID-19 include:

a new continuous cough

a high temperature

a loss of, or change in, your normal sense of taste or smell

a sore throat

diarrhoea or vomiting

muscle aches and pains

If you have any of these symptoms you should contact the COVID Helpline via tel: 25888.

16 August 2022