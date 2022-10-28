Covid-19 statistics for St Helena

The St Helena Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that 4 positive cases of COVID-19 were identified/reported within the community during the period Friday, 21, to Thursday, 27 October 2022.

A total of 1800 positive cases were identified since the lifting of quarantine on Monday, 8 August 2022.

Latest statistics show that the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to fall from the peak observed in mid-September.

If you have recently self-tested and were or are currently positive with COVID-19, you are asked to please call the COVID Helpline via tel: 25888 to report your result, if you haven’t already done so. This is so that the COVID-19 statistics as well as your health record can be updated. You will therefore be asked for your name, date of birth, and the date you tested positive.

The public are advised to continue to practise good hand and respiratory hygiene during their daily routines. Globally it has been recognised that COVID-19 will not yet be completely eradicated and will continue to circulate for years to come.

