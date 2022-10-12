What to do if you’re still unwell after the five day isolation with COVID-19

12 October 2022
The Health Services Directorate would like to advise persons who are still feeling unwell after the five days isolation period of the following:
- It is possible to still feel unwell after the five day isolation period for COVID-19; persons may still experience some of the symptoms or may no longer be experiencing the symptoms but generally feel unwell. This can continue for up to a week after having COVID-19. In such cases, persons are advised to continue to take paracetamol (as per instructions) if and when needed, rest, and drink plenty of fluids. You DO NOT need to do another COVID-19 test
- Persons who continue to feel very unwell, even after following the advisory steps for treatment of COVID-19 at home, are advised to call the COVID-19 Helpline on tel: 25888 where they will be advised on next steps
- Persons who are unable to take uncertified sick leave (due to having already utilised their annual allowance) and therefore require a doctor’s certificate are advised to call the Health Services’ Appointments Clerk on tel: 22321 to arrange a telephonic appointment with a doctor.
- Persons who have recovered from COVID-19 but experience flu like symptoms soon after, are advised that it is unlikely that you have contracted COVID-19 again, but possibly have another viral illness.
SHG
