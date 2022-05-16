Visit of Sailing Vessel Bark Europa

The sailing vessel Bark Europa arrived at St Helena today, Monday, 16 May. The vessel will be anchored in James Bay for the duration of the visit. The vessel came directly from Cape Town, South Africa and has been at sea for 13 days, which is in excess of the required quarantine period for St Helena.

As per St Helena’s testing requirements for arrivals by sea, all personnel and passengers on-board the vessel were tested on arrival (Day 0), and are now required to undergo a second test on Day 1 after their arrival. Once all on-board have received negative results from both tests, they will be permitted to disembark and explore the island.

SHG

16 May 2022