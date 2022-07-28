Tiffany Herne Graduates with Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology with Clinical and Health

Tiffany Herne

Tiffany Herne of Jamestown graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology with Clinical and Health with Second-Class Honours from Bangor University in Wales on Wednesday, 6 July 2022, following three years of study.

Tiffany explained:

“Year one involved introductory material on the course. This included how to write research reports, conduct studies, read research papers and carry out statistics. Alongside this we had courses on psychology and culture, clinical psychology and applied psychology. Year two we were more familiar with how the course works. We were able to use the introductory lessons taught to us in year one and improve on those skills. Year 2 fell into the peak of the pandemic so we had to learn online and make the best of the situation. Year three I started my dissertation. My dissertation was on the self-face which refers to how we see our own face when we try to visualise it. Year three was also the first time I was able to choose my own courses and so I studied counselling skills, psychoacoustics (how sound interacts with the brain), children and families (how to create social policies to help families in need) and brain development and deterioration (which involved looking at genetic disorders and ethical issues within those communities).”

Tiffany is currently on-Island for a holiday to visit family and friends but will return to the UK to gain more experience.

Tiffany commented:

“I feel happy, accomplished and grateful to the Island for providing me this opportunity.”

Portfolio Director of Education, Skills & Employment, Wendy Benjamin, concluded:

“I would like to extend huge congratulations to Tiffany, she is another of our scholarship students whose achievement has made us proud. I wish Tiffany well as she continues to develop in her chosen career through gaining more experience in the UK and look forward to seeing her return to put her learning and skills into practice here on St Helena.”

SHG

28 July 2022