Temporary Closure of Half Tree Hollow Clinic

The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that the Half Tree Hollow (HTH) Clinic will be temporarily closed with effect from Wednesday, 2 March 2022. This closure is to allow essential electrical works to be carried out – it is estimated this work will take approximately two weeks to complete.

For the duration of this closure the services normally provided at the HTH Clinic will be re-located to the Jamestown, Outpatients Clinic area. These services are as follows:

Child Welfare Clinics – Child Welfare Nurse, Sarah Newman, can be contacted via tel: 22500 for further details.

Family Planning Services – The Family Planning Clinic, located at St Johns Villa, Jamestown, operates an all-day service on Tuesdays of each week. Anyone requiring these services can visit the clinic or call tel: 22500.

Outpatient appointments – Appointments to see the doctor will be booked as usual through the Appointments Clerk via tel: 22321.

Routine Blood Tests – Persons who would have blood samples drawn at the HTH Clinic for routine testing, will now need to book an appointment with the Hospital Laboratory. This may be done by contacting the Hospital Laboratory via tel: 22500.

Pharmacy – The weekly visit of the dispensary bus to the HTH Clinic will not take place during this closure. It is anticipated that there will be a high demand for service at the Jamestown Pharmacy during this period. Therefore the public is reminded that all requests for repeat prescriptions are required 48 hours in advance of collection. The Pharmacy can be contacted via tel 22500 for repeat requests.

SHG

24 February 2022