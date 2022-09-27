Strategic Asset Disposal

27 September 2022
St Helena Government (SHG) is inviting interested bidders to purchase by leasehold a number of state-owned properties:
- New Ground House
- Red Roof.
Further details of these properties, including the terms & conditions that apply to the purchase process, are included in the Strategic Asset List which is available on the Invest in St Helena page of the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/invest-in-st-helena/. Direct link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/St-Helena-Strategic-Properties-September-2022.pdf.
The deadline for offers during this round is Friday, 28 October 2022.
For more information on any of these properties, please contact Investment Co-Ordinator, Melissa Fowler, via email: Melissa.Fowler@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel: (+290) 22470 Ext 209.
SHG
