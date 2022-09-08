Statement on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II



The following statement was issued by Buckingham Palace:

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon”.

A personal statement by the Governor of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha:

“On behalf of the communities of St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, we would like to express our profound sorrow at the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

As proud members of the British family, and with a long tradition of loyalty, we feel a strong connection to The Queen. Her loss will be keenly felt throughout our communities.

The community of St Helena recalls with fondness The Queen’s visit here as a young Princess, alongside her father King George VI.

The Queen’s leadership, especially during times of adversity, was unparalleled and an inspiration to us all. Her tireless work for Her people will never be forgotten.

We send our deepest condolences to His Majesty The King and the Royal Family.

The territory will now enter a period of national mourning until 0800 hours on the day after The Queen’s funeral.

A book of condolence will be opened from 0900 hours on 9 September, and will be available for members of the public outside the Council Chamber.

God save The King.”