St Helena Police Report – 17 – 30 JANUARY 2022

For the two week period Monday, 17 January, to Sunday, 30 January 2022, Police dealt with a total of 72 reports and calls for service – five of these related to the same group of individuals.

There were six arrests. These arrests were for breach of bail, mental health, drink driving, and assaults.

Other reports received related to concerns for a person’s safety, a reported missing person, and four domestic related disputes.

There were two maritime incidents, a sudden death, and 10 traffic related incidents which included accidents, obstructions, and drink driving.

Police carried out a number of community engagements in various parts of the Island and assisted at three funerals.

Two crimes were reported and are being investigated. Seven summons or court process were served on individuals.

Two multi agency training exercises were carried out and 13 joint responses with our partner agencies all to keep St Helena altogether safer.

Until next week, keep safe!

SHG

4 February 2022