St Helena on Sky News International Weather Update

If you have been watching the Sky News International weather update recently, you will have noticed that St Helena is now included on the rotating weather sequence displaying the temperatures at a selection of cities across the world. St Helena joins two other UK Overseas Territories, The Falklands and Gibraltar.

In December last year, Governor Philip Rushbrook wrote to Sky News in London asking if St Helena could be included in their weather update. The Governor was aware of previous approaches to the channel and highlighted to Sky that it is a principal news channel serving the Island community. He also mentioned the news service they provide maintains our longstanding and traditional link between St Helena and the UK and importantly too, it informs us about the events in Britain and beyond experienced by our friends and relatives in the St Helenian diaspora overseas.

We thank Sky International for acknowledging our request.

11 January 2022