St Helena Marine Centre Officially Opened

The new St Helena Marine Centre at the Wharf in Jamestown was officially opened with an unveiling of the marine Centre signboard and a ribbon cutting ceremony on World Oceans Day 2022 (Wednesday, 8 June).

During the ceremony, speeches were delivered by Blue Belt Project Officer, Roberta Yon, HE Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook, and Minister for Environment, Natural Resources & Planning Portfolio, Christine Scipio.

In his speech the Governor said:

“This building is more than a lab on the Wharf. It is a modern centre for marine science and I am proud that the UK, in collaboration with SHG, has enthusiastically supported the construction and fitting out of this new facility. For the first time, the Marine Conservation Team and international researchers will have a purpose-built facility to conduct their research into marine activities and our ocean’s uses. It seems fitting on World Oceans Day to put this important addition to our capabilities to conduct effective research, into operation. I wish for good science and even healthier protection of our pristine ocean in the years to come.”

Minister Scipio and Blue Belt Manager, Elizabeth Clingham, unveiled the Marine Centre signboard and the Right Reverend Lord Bishop Dale Bowers MBE gave a blessing before the Governor declared the Marine Centre officially open with the cutting of the ribbon.

Thereafter, the invited guests took the opportunity to see the new research laboratories and working areas inside the Marine Centre. This modern, international standard research facility will be the central location to manage the protection and sustainable use of the Island’s Marine Protected Area.

Minister Scipio concluded:

“This new facility is a testament to what can be achieved if we are committed to working together – our scientific ambitions can grow, our confidence in the evidence such science provides, will be stronger and is fundamental to creating the foundation to protect our values and our marine environment. It was pleasing to see how many members of the public showed interest by visiting the Centre and expressed positive comments about the facility and the role that it will play in developing, protecting, conserving and promoting sustainable use of our marine environment.”

SHG

10 June 2022